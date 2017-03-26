Strategies On How To Manage Cancer

Hearing a cancer diagnosis is a life-altering and emotional time. A million thoughts race through your mind about treatments, life, death, your family, your friends, your job, and more. Although nothing can completely eliminate the stress of dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment, the tips given in this article will help to ease the process.

So many people diagnosed with cancer just want to give up. They may feel hopeless and sure that they are certainly dying. This isn't true in a vast amount of cancer cases! Studies show that people who face their disease with a positive attitude and who visualize the tumors dying, have a much better rate of survival!

Maintain a healthy weight and diet and get plenty of exercise. Not only can it help you feel great everyday, but it can lower cancer risks too. Eat lots of vegetables and fruit, drink adequate water and aim for 30 minutes of exercise a day. Not only will it improve your life, it could reduce your risk of cancer.

Here is a great tip that will help you prevent cancer. Filter any tap water that you plan on consuming. Tap water may contain many carcinogens, such as arsenic. A carbon filter attached to the faucet or a filter pitcher can remove these carcinogens from the water before you consume them, leaving you healthy.

Cosmetic products often contain carcinogens. These products are applied to the skin and allowed to sit there for hours being absorbed by the skins pores and leading to a greater chance of getting cancer. In order to cut this risk, avoid cosmetic products that contain ingredients with "PEG" or "-eth" in the name.

If you are concerned about the possibility of being exposed to cancer-causing chemicals, try to stay away from stain and grease eliminating products. These items have flourochemicals, and they are often found in products that help you clean your carpets and couches. They are also prevalent in the greaseproof coatings for fast foods.

Anyone over the age of 50 should be receiving at least an annual screening for types of cancer like colon cancer. This is around the time that most people will get colon cancer, so it is very important that you work to catch this in time. Over 90 percent of all people diagnosed with colon cancer are over the age of 50.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer, you should be willing to take help from wherever it may come. Help could come from family and friends, your place of worship, or even the community overall. You can find help out there; be sure to take it. You might not be able to work with cancer and the emotional toll may be too much to handle alone.

Certain types of fungus you eat can actually help you to prevent cancer, like the Maitake mushroom. According to research conducted by Dr. Well, a famous cancer physician and researcher, extract of the Maitake mushroom completely eliminated tumors in over 40% of all animals tested and shrunk tumor size in the other 60%.

Never allow for the possible insurance implications to deter you from seeking better help with your cancer. Money should be the last thing on your mind here, and there are multiple hospitals and treatment centers out there that will give you full care despite your particular insurance situation. Find them.

Improving your immune system is going to help your body be able to protect itself against a number of different things. This includes cancer, diseases, and other conditions. Boosting your immune system is going to better prepare your body to fight off any cancer cells that are in your body.

Doctors and the general public at large have long known that red wine can help fight against heart disease, but more people are now finding out that wine can also help work against contracting cancer. The polyphenols in wine (like those found in grapes) help to neutralize and eliminate dangerous free radicals.

For people with moles on their bodies, be sure to always check for any changes, including an increase in size, a color change, or a change in shape. If you notice any of these changes, be sure to see a dermatologist immediately, as this could be a sign of skin cancer.

Consider getting a genetic test for cancer. If you are at high risk for cancer based on family history, it could be beneficial to undergo genetic testing. Before making the decision, be sure to get a complete and accurate family history and discuss your options with your doctor. Knowing whether or not you are genetically predisposed to cancer can influence your prevention strategies and decrease your risk of developing cancer.

Know the moles on your body. It would not hurt to occasionally take a photo of the moles that you have, so you will be able to track their growth. If you have a mole that is growing or changing colors, you must go to have your doctor check it for you immediately.

Do not keep a strong front around everyone. If you have been diagnosed with cancer, you do not need to keep a brave front in front of everyone. Get support from your family and close friends and be sure to express to some of them how you are actually feeling.

As you already knew, long before reading the above tips, having the proper knowledge about a topic is how you get out of a bad situation and solve problems. This is especially true for cancer, and more so than most illnesses you'll run up against. Heed the advice you've read here. You never know when you may need it.