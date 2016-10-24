Tips To Help You Handle Cancer

Cancer is an interesting disease. At some stages, it has no warning signs, leaving it undetected and dormant for months or years, only to cause greater problems later on. Cancer can be problematic and sometimes, even fatal. Use the tips in this article to learn more about cancer.

Dealing with a devastating disease like cancer can cause many fears about life and death. A good way to help yourself overcome these feelings is to become more spiritual! Studies show that people who engage in regular worship and prayer fare much better and live longer than those who don't.

Cancer is a word that most people dread hearing all their lives. Many don't even get regular check-ups for fear of this word. But by taking advantage of the latest cancer screening tests, such as mammography and colonoscopy, you will give yourself the best odds of never having to hear the dreaded "C" word!

Carcinogens are known to cause cancer. A common place to find carcinogens that most people do not realize is on wooden decks and play sets. Wooden decks and play sets built before 2005 are likely to contain a coating of arsenic pesticide. This coating can stick to skin and clothes and increase the chances of causing cancer in the body.

As a cancer survivor, you should be making plans to permanently monitor the long-term effects of the treatment you have completed. Some treatments will put you at a higher risk for cardiovascular issues and even a return of the cancer, so be sure that you speak with your doctor and make plans to monitor the effects of your previous treatments.

Working to reduce your exposure to radiation is one of the best ways you can prevent cancer. Now, the jury's still out on whether or not cell-phone usage puts you at a higher risk of things like brain tumors, but there is a direct link between cancer and radiation. So do what you can to avoid radiation.

Certain types of fungus you eat can actually help you to prevent cancer, like the Maitake mushroom. According to research conducted by Dr. Well, a famous cancer physician and researcher, extract of the Maitake mushroom completely eliminated tumors in over 40% of all animals tested and shrunk tumor size in the other 60%.

Try to stay at a healthy weight. Being overweight and inactive can increase your chances of getting cancer. Excess weight has far reaching consequences and losing weight will do much more than lower your cancer risk. It will also lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and premature death.

Learn about foods that provide antioxidants. These foods can be consumed to lower your risk of cancer while fighting off those carcinogens that you encounter through your life. If you are eating a diet that contains antioxidants, you are reducing your risks of various forms of cancer in the easiest way.

Alcohol, in any form, will not prevent cancer. The health benefits from wine come from the grapes it is made from, not the alcohol. Consuming a large amount of alcohol can potentially increase your risk of getting cancer.

As a friend and support system for someone with cancer, you need to make sure you eat healthy and get plenty of rest. It is important that you feel good and have energy; even just listening and emphasizing with your friend can be an exhausting process. The better you feel, the more you will be able to help.

A great way of avoiding cancer is, DO NOT SMOKE! At least three in every ten cancer deaths is linked to smoking as cigarettes are filled with poisons and chemicals that you inhale with every drag. Quitting is not easy but your body will thank you daily for doing so.

Many people suffering with cancer also have post-traumatic stress disorder, commonly known as PTSD. If you notice that you have any of the symptoms of PTSD, you should immediately get help from a professional. Symptoms of PTSD include aversion to people or places, flashbacks of events, irrational fears, and changes in your sleep patterns.

Wear a strong SPF protection sunscreen every day. This can help to reduce your risk of skin cancer. The sun emits damaging ultraviolet rays, but sunscreen can help to protect you from them. Look for a high quality sunscreen that contains both UVA and UVB protection for best results.

You may feel that you are going to be fine to take yourself to your appointments for treatment but do not hesitate to ask a loved one for help getting there. You will find your loved ones will do just about anything to help you through this difficult time including driving you to your appointments.

To prevent cancer, try and eat a balanced diet that is thought to reduce cancer risks, especially colon cancer. This diet includes eating less than four ounces of red meat a day, avoiding processed meats like bologna, eating a variety of non-starchy fruits and vegetables and avoiding excessive amounts of sugar.

The hormone fluctuations that result from some cancer treatments can cause hot flashes in both women and men. To control these episodes, wear loose layers of cotton material, keep a fan nearby, and avoid hot beverages and spicy foods. If these methods are not effective, discuss possible drugs and supplements with your doctor.

Do not be afraid to talk to your doctor about pain medication during your cancer treatments. There are so many options available today to help you manage the side effects from your treatment that you should not have to be uncomfortable. Also speak to your physician if you don't like the way a prescription is making you feel.

It is important for cancer patients to know that there is financial help available. Going through cancer treatments may cause you to lose your job and leave you struggling financially. For instance, the American Cancer Society had offices throughout the country that can help you with making sure your bills are paid.

Signs of ovarian cancer can be very subtle. It is sometimes referred to as the "silent killer" due to the lack of symptoms until the cancer has progressed. The most common symptom includes pain in the the abdominal area, pelvis or back. Increased size of the abdomen area is another symptom. The stomach appears similar to that of a pregnant woman's stomach.

Everything about this disease is shocking to hear, much less to actually deal with. Tips like you've read in the article above will help you out when you need to deal with, control, or prevent a recurrence of cancer. Make sure you're using this information to your advantage to fight back.